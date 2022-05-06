Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Has Recovered 27.1% So Far, But Another -30.51% Loss Is Possible.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.74, to imply a decrease of -5.59% or -$2.89 in intraday trading. The TENB share’s 52-week high remains $63.61, putting it -30.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.53. The company has a valuation of $6.05B, with average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TENB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) trade information

After registering a -5.59% downside in the latest session, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.21 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -5.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.95%, and -10.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.25%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.82, implying an increase of 29.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $77.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TENB has been trading -57.98% off suggested target high and -29.26% from its likely low.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenable Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) shares are -4.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.06% against 5.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -88.90% this quarter before falling -42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $163.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $171.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -3.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.00% annually.

TENB Dividends

Tenable Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenable Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s Major holders

Tenable Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.67% of the shares at 88.01% float percentage. In total, 86.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.82 million shares (or 8.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $540.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 9.82 million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $540.85 million.

We also have First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $174.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.59 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 142.71 million.