Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.70, to imply an increase of 1.69% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The TAK share’s 52-week high remains $17.56, putting it -19.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.17. The company has a valuation of $46.18B, with an average of 2.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TAK a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

After registering a 1.69% upside in the latest session, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.76 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.89%, and -1.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.09%. Short interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw shorts transact 8.6 million shares and set a 3.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.93, implying an increase of 13.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.36 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAK has been trading -42.86% off suggested target high and 2.31% from its likely low.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares are 1.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.01% against 11.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $793.6 million and $7.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -99.10% before dropping -2.50% in the following quarter.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 5.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.23%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.00% of the shares at 3.01% float percentage. In total, 3.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.5 million shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $221.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Glenview Capital Management, LLC with 8.1 million shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $132.71 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 12.62 million shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $176.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 25.86 million.