Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) -890.0% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s traded shares stood at 2.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -6.67% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SRGA share’s 52-week high remains $1.98, putting it -890.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $40.33M, with average of 3.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SRGA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information

After registering a -6.67% downside in the last session, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2200 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.25%, and -32.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRGA has been trading -400.0% off suggested target high and -400.0% from its likely low.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $19.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.39 million and $24.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.30% before dropping -18.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 74.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

SRGA Dividends

Surgalign Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Surgalign Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Major holders

Surgalign Holdings Inc. insiders hold 17.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.00% of the shares at 23.14% float percentage. In total, 19.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.79 million shares (or 2.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.76 million shares, or about 2.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.13 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 5.56 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.92 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 2.81 million.