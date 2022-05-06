Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Thursday â€“ Up 41.92% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.2 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting -2.35. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $2.60, to imply a decrease of -1.89% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SBFM shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $62.80, putting it -2315.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.51. The company has a valuation of $18.82M, with average of 11.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside in the last session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.30 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.62%, and -53.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.76%.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunshine Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)â€™s Major holders

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 7.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.03% of the shares at 0.03% float percentage. In total, 0.03% institutions holds shares in the company.