STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) Drops -19.33% YTD: What’s Next?

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.30, to imply a decrease of -1.64% or -$0.45 in intraday trading. The STOR share’s 52-week high remains $37.13, putting it -36.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.81. The company has a valuation of $8.17B, with an average of 3.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give STOR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) trade information

After registering a -1.64% downside in the latest session, STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.68 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.28%, and -5.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.33%. Short interest in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) saw shorts transact 4.48 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing STORE Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) shares are -20.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.83% against 6.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.60% this quarter before jumping 23.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $188.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $193.15 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 18.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.09% annually.

STOR Dividends

STORE Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. STORE Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.54, with the share yield ticking at 5.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.57%.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s Major holders

STORE Capital Corporation insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.88% of the shares at 85.71% float percentage. In total, 84.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 35.7 million shares (or 12.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.91 million shares, or about 10.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $959.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 11.46 million shares. This is just over 4.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $393.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.97 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 239.78 million.