Stock Of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Dropped By -29.87 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.48, to imply a decrease of -6.67% or -$0.82 in intraday trading. The DDD share’s 52-week high remains $41.48, putting it -261.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.10. The company has a valuation of $1.55B, with an average of 1.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

After registering a -6.67% downside in the last session, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.36 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.21%, and -29.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.70%. Short interest in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) saw shorts transact 14.33 million shares and set a 5.85 days time to cover.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 3D Systems Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares are -63.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -77.78% against 10.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -55.60% this quarter before falling -88.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $144.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.39 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 300.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 3D Systems Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

3D Systems Corporation insiders hold 2.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.92% of the shares at 67.63% float percentage. In total, 65.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.21 million shares (or 15.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $529.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.32 million shares, or about 10.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $367.33 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.44 million shares. This is just over 6.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $237.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.0 million, or 3.91% of the shares, all valued at about 140.8 million.