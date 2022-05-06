Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) On Thursday – Up 49.34% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares stood at 26.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.52, to imply a decrease of -4.33% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The SWN share’s 52-week high remains $8.68, putting it -15.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.81. The company has a valuation of $8.25B, with an average of 32.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SWN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

After registering a -4.33% downside in the last session, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.97 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -4.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.04%, and -0.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.37%. Short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw shorts transact 58.41 million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.46, implying an increase of 28.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.25 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWN has been trading -112.77% off suggested target high and -9.71% from its likely low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southwestern Energy Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are 48.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 29.52% against 34.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before jumping 48.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 115.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.75 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $779 million and $1.07 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 89.10% before jumping 63.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 65.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 99.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.60% annually.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Southwestern Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.95% of the shares at 75.33% float percentage. In total, 74.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 101.52 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $562.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 101.25 million shares, or about 9.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $560.92 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 50.36 million shares. This is just over 4.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $245.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45.63 million, or 4.50% of the shares, all valued at about 222.66 million.