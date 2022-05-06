Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Recovered 37.46% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -81.27% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s traded shares stood at 79.65 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.07, to imply an increase of 55.84% or $1.1 in intraday trading. The SIDU share’s 52-week high remains $29.70, putting it -867.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $36.98M, with average of 198.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

After registering a 55.84% upside in the latest session, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.5000 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 55.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.56%, and -37.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.27%.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sidus Space Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Sidus Space Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.35% of the shares at 1.35% float percentage. In total, 1.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 53950.0 shares (or 0.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 33164.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.35 million.