Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) After -35.09% Decline From High?

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s traded shares stood at 4.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.60, to imply a decrease of -3.46% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The VTNR share’s 52-week high remains $14.32, putting it -35.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $682.85M, with average of 3.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VTNR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

After registering a -3.46% downside in the last session, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.27 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.62%, and 24.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 134.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.50, implying an increase of 42.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTNR has been trading -135.85% off suggested target high and -32.08% from its likely low.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertex Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares are 115.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 635.71% against 24.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,500.00% this quarter before jumping 210.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,098.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $51.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $867.49 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -5.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertex Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Vertex Energy Inc. insiders hold 27.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.31% of the shares at 47.08% float percentage. In total, 34.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aventail Capital Group, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.5 million shares (or 3.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aventail Capital Group, LP with 2.5 million shares, or about 3.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.35 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 2.67 million.