Should TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Rally After -327.31% Drop From High?

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.12, to imply a decrease of -1.90% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The TPIC share’s 52-week high remains $51.79, putting it -327.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.23. The company has a valuation of $466.10M, with average of 940.53K shares over the past 3 months.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

After registering a -1.90% downside in the latest session, TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.86 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -1.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.74%, and -13.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.38%.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TPI Composites Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shares are -61.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.04% against 13.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.80% this quarter before jumping 78.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $416.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $468.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $458.84 million and $479.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.30% before dropping -2.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -726.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TPI Composites Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

TPI Composites Inc. insiders hold 2.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.11% of the shares at 102.85% float percentage. In total, 100.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.88 million shares (or 10.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.07 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.26 million shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 14.7 million.