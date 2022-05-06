Should Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Rally After -143.71% Drop From High?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares stood at 8.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $166.18, to imply a decrease of -10.66% or -$19.82 in intraday trading. The SNOW share’s 52-week high remains $405.00, putting it -143.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $164.29. The company has a valuation of $56.63B, with an average of 5.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

After registering a -10.66% downside in the last session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 195.84 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -10.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.52%, and -26.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.94%. Short interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw shorts transact 5.51 million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snowflake Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are -52.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 500.00% against 5.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 112.50% this quarter before jumping 81.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 104.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $372.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $408.78 million.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snowflake Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc. insiders hold 11.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.26% of the shares at 78.99% float percentage. In total, 70.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ICONIQ Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.1 million shares (or 8.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.5 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Altimeter Capital Management, LP with 17.0 million shares, or about 5.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.76 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.53 million shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.28 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.58 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 1.08 billion.