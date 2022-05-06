Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s traded shares stood at 5.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply a decrease of -7.64% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The SENS share’s 52-week high remains $4.58, putting it -244.36% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $624.91M, with average of 10.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SENS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

After registering a -7.64% downside in the last session, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -7.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.34%, and -27.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.19%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Senseonics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares are -65.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.78% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 93.20% this quarter before jumping 95.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 174.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.1 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 6.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.10% annually.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Senseonics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 10.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.66% of the shares at 35.29% float percentage. In total, 31.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.08 million shares (or 6.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.12 million shares, or about 4.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $53.73 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 10.07 million shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.5 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 32.2 million.