Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LFG) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -7.37% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.12, to imply an increase of 4.69% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The LFG share’s 52-week high remains $23.75, putting it -7.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.75. The company has a valuation of $2.87B, with average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LFG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

After registering a 4.69% upside in the latest session, Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.26 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.99%, and -5.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.57, implying an increase of 25.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LFG has been trading -58.23% off suggested target high and -13.02% from its likely low.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rice Acquisition Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) shares are 11.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 711.11% against 25.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 345.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $65.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80.62 million.

LFG Dividends

Rice Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Rice Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 6.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.60% of the shares at 73.06% float percentage. In total, 68.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ares Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.94 million shares (or 22.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $273.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with 5.8 million shares, or about 8.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $106.09 million.

We also have Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund holds roughly 1.48 million shares. This is just over 2.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 13.37 million.