Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.65, to imply a decrease of -15.67% or -$2.35 in intraday trading. The PACK share’s 52-week high remains $42.97, putting it -239.68% down since that peak but still an impressive -14.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.51. The company has a valuation of $1.26B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 585.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

After registering a -15.67% downside in the latest session, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.77 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -15.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.35%, and -22.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.09%. Short interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) saw shorts transact 2.59 million shares and set a 7.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.67, implying an increase of 63.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PACK has been trading -216.21% off suggested target high and -97.63% from its likely low.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 214.30% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $108.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $91.9 million and $71.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.40% before jumping 37.20% in the following quarter.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Ranpak Holdings Corp. insiders hold 6.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.77% of the shares at 104.70% float percentage. In total, 97.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JS Capital Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.98 million shares (or 38.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $803.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Soros Capital Management, LLC with 4.63 million shares, or about 5.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $124.18 million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 1.99 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about 32.46 million.