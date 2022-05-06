Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Plunging -44.30% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.21, to imply a decrease of -4.61% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The PTRA share’s 52-week high remains $20.12, putting it -223.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.06. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with average of 2.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Proterra Inc. (PTRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PTRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

After registering a -4.61% downside in the last session, Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.66 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -4.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.62%, and -17.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.63, implying an increase of 41.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTRA has been trading -125.44% off suggested target high and -28.82% from its likely low.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Proterra Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares are -44.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.63% against 5.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $67.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80 million.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Proterra Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Proterra Inc. insiders hold 5.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.16% of the shares at 47.81% float percentage. In total, 45.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by KPCB GGF Associates, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.56 million shares (or 7.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Soros Fund Management LLC with 7.75 million shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $78.4 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.32 million shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 18.0 million.