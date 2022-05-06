PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Has Recovered 7.7% So Far, But Another -145.69% Loss Is Possible.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.19, to imply a decrease of -3.19% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The PMVP share’s 52-week high remains $37.32, putting it -145.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.02. The company has a valuation of $723.35M, with average of 892.46K shares over the past 3 months.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

After registering a -3.19% downside in the last session, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.88 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -3.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.20%, and -28.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.24%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) shares are -38.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.84% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -53.80% this quarter before falling -44.80% for the next one.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 12 and May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 12.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.57% of the shares at 124.70% float percentage. In total, 109.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.33 million shares (or 16.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $169.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 3.23 million shares, or about 7.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $67.35 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.38 million shares. This is just over 3.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.96 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 22.16 million.