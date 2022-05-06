Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Has Dropped -4.16% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.80, to imply a decrease of -10.68% or -$1.77 in intraday trading. The PLTK share’s 52-week high remains $30.00, putting it -102.7% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.81. The company has a valuation of $6.82B, with average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

After registering a -10.68% downside in the latest session, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.86 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -10.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.64%, and -15.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.16%.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Playtika Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares are -27.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.87% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 144.40% this quarter before jumping 4.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $680.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $702.47 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 215.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.85% annually.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Playtika Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Playtika Holding Corp. insiders hold 82.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.73% of the shares at 120.02% float percentage. In total, 20.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.69 million shares (or 2.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $167.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.56 million shares, or about 2.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $165.37 million.

We also have Amcap Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Amcap Fund holds roughly 4.22 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.17 million, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 54.79 million.