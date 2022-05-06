Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.39, to imply an increase of 1.43% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The PWP share’s 52-week high remains $14.75, putting it -130.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.24. The company has a valuation of $599.63M, with average of 578.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) trade information

After registering a 1.43% upside in the latest session, Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.00 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.85%, and -28.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.01%.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -44.10% this quarter before falling -65.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $159.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $178.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $169.8 million and $156.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.20% before jumping 14.60% in the following quarter.

PWP Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Perella Weinberg Partners has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 4.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s Major holders

Perella Weinberg Partners insiders hold 16.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.69% of the shares at 101.13% float percentage. In total, 84.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 11.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Westwood Holdings Group Inc. with 3.9 million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $50.12 million.

We also have Ultimus Managers Tr-Westwood Quality SmallCap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Ultimus Managers Tr-Westwood Quality SmallCap Fd holds roughly 0.98 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 8.87 million.