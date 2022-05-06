Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -44.93% YTD Loss?

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.25, to imply a decrease of -9.79% or -$1.98 in intraday trading. The OSH share’s 52-week high remains $65.22, putting it -257.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.72. The company has a valuation of $4.59B, with an average of 1.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

After registering a -9.79% downside in the last session, Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.50 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -9.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.49%, and -31.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.93%. Short interest in Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw shorts transact 16.23 million shares and set a 7.98 days time to cover.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oak Street Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares are -59.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.70% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.50% this quarter before falling -13.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $393.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $501.21 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $248.7 million and $296.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 58.10% before jumping 68.90% in the following quarter.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oak Street Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Oak Street Health Inc. insiders hold 10.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.16% of the shares at 103.45% float percentage. In total, 92.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 61.38 million shares (or 25.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.61 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Newlight Partners LP with 40.51 million shares, or about 16.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.72 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 11.27 million shares. This is just over 4.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $479.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.73 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 201.14 million.