Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Stock Dropped -10.19% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s traded shares stood at 1.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.51, to imply a decrease of -4.78% or -$1.23 in intraday trading. The JWN share’s 52-week high remains $43.80, putting it -78.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.65. The company has a valuation of $4.30B, with average of 6.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give JWN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

After registering a -4.78% downside in the latest session, Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.67 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -4.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.49%, and -10.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.79%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.80, implying an increase of 5.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JWN has been trading -26.48% off suggested target high and 51.04% from its likely low.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nordstrom Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) shares are -19.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against -1.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.20% this quarter before jumping 71.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $3.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.92 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 125.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.19% annually.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 23 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nordstrom Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 2.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Nordstrom Inc. insiders hold 29.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.71% of the shares at 83.22% float percentage. In total, 58.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.92 million shares (or 8.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $314.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.51 million shares, or about 7.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $260.42 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing holds roughly 4.7 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.16 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 71.51 million.