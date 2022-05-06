Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares stood at 5.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.70, to imply a decrease of -0.74% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NAT share’s 52-week high remains $3.81, putting it -41.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $559.09M, with average of 7.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the last session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.80 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.46%, and 13.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.76%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.96, implying an increase of 8.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.90 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAT has been trading -85.19% off suggested target high and 29.63% from its likely low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nordic American Tankers Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are 16.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.47% against 15.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $21.13 million.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 2.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders hold 2.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.02% of the shares at 28.83% float percentage. In total, 28.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.27 million shares (or 5.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 5.57 million shares, or about 3.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.25 million.

We also have Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.12 million shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.64 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 8.56 million.