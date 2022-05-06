New Relic Inc. At $59.77: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.77, to imply a decrease of -4.01% or -$2.5 in intraday trading. The NEWR share’s 52-week high remains $129.70, putting it -117.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.52. The company has a valuation of $4.15B, with average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for New Relic Inc. (NEWR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEWR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

After registering a -4.01% downside in the last session, New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.31 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.94%, and -12.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $108.90, implying an increase of 45.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEWR has been trading -150.96% off suggested target high and -30.5% from its likely low.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Relic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares are -29.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -124.24% against 5.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 68.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $204.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $211.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $172.67 million and $172.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.40% before jumping 22.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -107.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Relic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

New Relic Inc. insiders hold 11.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.56% of the shares at 100.60% float percentage. In total, 88.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HMI Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 7.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $578.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Matrix Capital Management with 5.0 million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $549.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 2.16 million shares. This is just over 3.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $226.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 163.6 million.