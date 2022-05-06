New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Down Almost -22.03% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s traded shares stood at 5.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply a decrease of -6.12% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The NGD share’s 52-week high remains $2.23, putting it -61.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $954.38M, with average of 7.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

After registering a -6.12% downside in the last session, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5450 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -6.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.38%, and -22.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.00%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares are -5.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 15.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $198.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $213.26 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 70.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 275.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.65% annually.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

New Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.75% of the shares at 50.87% float percentage. In total, 50.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 64.93 million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 16.36 million shares, or about 2.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $24.54 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 35.11 million shares. This is just over 5.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.78 million, or 4.52% of the shares, all valued at about 45.86 million.