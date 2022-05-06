Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -42.13% Year-To-Date

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.02, to imply an increase of 0.11% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MYOV share’s 52-week high remains $27.43, putting it -204.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.58. The company has a valuation of $851.54M, with average of 727.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MYOV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

After registering a 0.11% upside in the latest session, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.20 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.84%, and -35.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.80, implying an increase of 54.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYOV has been trading -177.16% off suggested target high and -33.04% from its likely low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Myovant Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) shares are -62.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.97% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.00% this quarter before jumping 29.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 290.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $64.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.95 million.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Myovant Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 56.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.17% of the shares at 86.94% float percentage. In total, 38.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bellevue Group AG. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.17 million shares (or 6.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 6.06 million shares, or about 6.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $94.41 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.95 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about 21.84 million.