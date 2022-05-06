Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO): Can A Stock Be Up 68.57% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares stood at 7.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.14, to imply an increase of 1.67% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The MRO share’s 52-week high remains $29.00, putting it -3.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.41. The company has a valuation of $20.32B, with average of 21.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

After registering a 1.67% upside in the latest session, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.00 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.72%, and 11.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.57%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.63, implying an increase of 13.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $41.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRO has been trading -45.7% off suggested target high and 14.71% from its likely low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are 67.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 194.90% against 19.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 381.80% this quarter before jumping 164.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.83 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.8 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.14 billion and $1.31 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.40% before jumping 37.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 165.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.75% annually.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation has its next earnings report out on August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Oil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Marathon Oil Corporation insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.09% of the shares at 79.23% float percentage. In total, 79.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 86.65 million shares (or 12.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.42 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 51.78 million shares, or about 7.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $850.25 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 26.02 million shares. This is just over 3.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $506.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.9 million, or 3.19% of the shares, all valued at about 445.77 million.