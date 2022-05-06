Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s traded shares stood at 3.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.94, to imply an increase of 3.01% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The MGNI share’s 52-week high remains $37.54, putting it -243.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.57. The company has a valuation of $1.54B, with an average of 1.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

After registering a 3.01% upside in the last session, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.20 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.73%, and -20.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.49%. Short interest in Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) saw shorts transact 9.59 million shares and set a 4.27 days time to cover.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Magnite Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Magnite Inc. (MGNI) shares are -59.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.64% against 5.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.30% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 89.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $140.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $106.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $82 million and $60.72 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 71.10% before jumping 75.70% in the following quarter.

MGNI Dividends

Magnite Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Magnite Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

Magnite Inc. insiders hold 12.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.64% of the shares at 78.10% float percentage. In total, 68.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.73 million shares (or 8.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $328.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.92 million shares, or about 6.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $249.88 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Magnite Inc. (MGNI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 6.93 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $122.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.51 million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about 98.21 million.