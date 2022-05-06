Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply a decrease of -7.09% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The LKCO share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -512.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $171.82M, with average of 2.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

After registering a -7.09% downside in the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6150 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -7.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.99%, and -11.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.79%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. has its next earnings report out on December 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Luokung Technology Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders hold 15.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.39% of the shares at 5.16% float percentage. In total, 4.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sicart Associates LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.55 million shares (or 1.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.89 million shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.03 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.34 million.