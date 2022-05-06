Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU): Can A Stock Be Down -6.39% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares stood at 7.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.27, to imply a decrease of -5.89% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The LU share’s 52-week high remains $13.04, putting it -147.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.09. The company has a valuation of $12.32B, with average of 10.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

After registering a -5.89% downside in the last session, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.97 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -5.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.94%, and -10.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.39%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.03, implying an increase of 90.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.61 and $88.51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LU has been trading -1579.51% off suggested target high and -499.81% from its likely low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lufax Holding Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares are -17.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.82% against 7.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.61 billion.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lufax Holding Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0.34, with the share yield ticking at 6.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.18% of the shares at 12.25% float percentage. In total, 12.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 56.8 million shares (or 2.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $319.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 53.13 million shares, or about 2.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $299.12 million.

We also have Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds roughly 39.96 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $258.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.84 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 168.01 million.