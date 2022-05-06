Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Fell -5.94% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $75.30, to imply a decrease of -2.85% or -$2.21 in intraday trading. The LPX share’s 52-week high remains $79.77, putting it -5.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.12. The company has a valuation of $6.88B, with average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LPX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.49.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) trade information

After registering a -2.85% downside in the latest session, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 78.09 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -2.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.49%, and 25.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.07%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.88, implying an increase of 14.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $79.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPX has been trading -32.8% off suggested target high and -4.91% from its likely low.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Louisiana-Pacific Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) shares are 15.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.44% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.30% this quarter before falling -20.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.26 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.13 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.2 billion and $1.22 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.90% before dropping -7.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 68.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 215.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

LPX Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 0.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)’s Major holders

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation insiders hold 1.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.58% of the shares at 104.22% float percentage. In total, 102.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.09 million shares (or 11.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $790.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.76 million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $607.83 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $196.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 162.27 million.