Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Slid -6.06% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s traded shares stood at 3.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.59, to imply a decrease of -3.66% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The LBRT share’s 52-week high remains $20.05, putting it -20.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.50. The company has a valuation of $3.40B, with average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LBRT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

After registering a -3.66% downside in the last session, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.37 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.06%, and 10.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.03%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.07, implying an increase of 17.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LBRT has been trading -38.64% off suggested target high and 9.58% from its likely low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) shares are 31.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 149.02% against 35.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.30% this quarter before jumping 64.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 156.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $673.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $734.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $257.59 million and $552.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 161.40% before jumping 33.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 24.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.10% annually.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. insiders hold 34.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.40% of the shares at 85.03% float percentage. In total, 55.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.6 million shares (or 10.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $225.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 12.63 million shares, or about 7.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $153.18 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF holds roughly 7.77 million shares. This is just over 4.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.79 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 61.93 million.