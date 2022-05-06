Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Gain Of 7.35% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -18.39% – What Should You Do Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.58, to imply an increase of 1.40% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The LESL share’s 52-week high remains $31.55, putting it -61.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.14. The company has a valuation of $3.60B, with average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

After registering a 1.40% upside in the latest session, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.48 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.64%, and -5.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.39%.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leslie’s Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares are -12.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.82% against 9.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $164.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $202.92 million.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leslie’s Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s Inc. insiders hold 3.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.03% of the shares at 110.35% float percentage. In total, 106.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.12 million shares (or 9.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $428.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.34 million shares, or about 7.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $315.51 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5.61 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.61 million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about 132.61 million.