Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Is Worth Considering At $26.00

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s traded shares stood at 2.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.00, to imply a decrease of -0.33% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The PHG share’s 52-week high remains $58.67, putting it -125.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.48. The company has a valuation of $23.10B, with average of 1.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PHG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.51.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside in the latest session, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.76 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.38%, and -14.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.23%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.51, implying an increase of 26.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.77 and $48.72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHG has been trading -87.38% off suggested target high and -2.96% from its likely low.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Koninklijke Philips N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares are -45.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.26% against 14.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.18 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -38.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.10% annually.

PHG Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.03, with the share yield ticking at 3.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s Major holders

Koninklijke Philips N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.66% of the shares at 8.66% float percentage. In total, 8.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.14 million shares (or 2.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $850.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 7.07 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $260.4 million.

We also have Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund and FMI Large Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund holds roughly 4.8 million shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $213.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 106.66 million.