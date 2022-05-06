Is WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares stood at 7.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.46, to imply a decrease of -8.37% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The WE share’s 52-week high remains $14.97, putting it -131.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.50. The company has a valuation of $4.80B, with average of 4.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

After registering a -8.37% downside in the last session, WeWork Inc. (WE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.26 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -8.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.03%, and -4.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.50, implying an increase of 32.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WE has been trading -54.8% off suggested target high and -39.32% from its likely low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WeWork Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. WeWork Inc. (WE) shares are -32.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.43% against 18.60%.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WeWork Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

WeWork Inc. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.69% of the shares at 68.23% float percentage. In total, 66.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.72 million shares (or 1.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.24 million shares, or about 1.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $72.45 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WeWork Inc. (WE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund holds roughly 2.99 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 29.63 million.