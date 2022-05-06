Is On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Expensive At $23.24? Check These Facts.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares stood at 3.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.24, to imply a decrease of -9.68% or -$2.49 in intraday trading. The ONON share’s 52-week high remains $55.87, putting it -140.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.75. The company has a valuation of $7.45B, with an average of 2.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

After registering a -9.68% downside in the last session, On Holding AG (ONON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.86 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -9.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.04%, and -7.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.53%. Short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw shorts transact 6.11 million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing On Holding AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. On Holding AG (ONON) shares are -39.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -225.00% against 7.90%.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. On Holding AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders hold 19.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.46% of the shares at 54.21% float percentage. In total, 43.46% institutions holds shares in the company.