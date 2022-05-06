Is NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) Expensive At $8.43? Check These Facts.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.43, to imply a decrease of -13.09% or -$1.27 in intraday trading. The NRDS share’s 52-week high remains $34.44, putting it -308.54% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.04. The company has a valuation of $641.56M, with average of 253.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NRDS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) trade information

After registering a -13.09% downside in the latest session, NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.19 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -13.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.61%, and -20.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.62%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.21, implying an increase of 62.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.50 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NRDS has been trading -291.46% off suggested target high and -60.14% from its likely low.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NerdWallet Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $120.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $129.12 million.

NRDS Dividends

NerdWallet Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NerdWallet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s Major holders

NerdWallet Inc. insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.15% of the shares at 59.20% float percentage. In total, 58.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Innovius Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.21 million shares (or 14.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC with 4.45 million shares, or about 12.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $69.27 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios-IT Services and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios-IT Services holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.42 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 6.61 million.