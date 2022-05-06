Is CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Poised For Further Gains At A 79.72% Distance From The Low?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.52, to imply an increase of 4.04% or $2.04 in intraday trading. The CEIX share’s 52-week high remains $50.67, putting it 3.52% up since that peak but still an impressive 79.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.65. The company has a valuation of $1.86B, with average of 754.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CEIX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.16.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

After registering a 4.04% upside in the last session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.67 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 4.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.80%, and 48.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.26%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.00, implying an increase of 13.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $63.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CEIX has been trading -19.95% off suggested target high and -14.24% from its likely low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CONSOL Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares are 119.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 469.42% against 40.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,700.00% this quarter before jumping 187.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $406.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $441.35 million.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

CONSOL Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.28% of the shares at 88.21% float percentage. In total, 86.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.21 million shares (or 14.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $118.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 2.82 million shares, or about 8.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $64.0 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.23 million shares. This is just over 6.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 million, or 5.50% of the shares, all valued at about 41.61 million.