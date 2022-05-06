Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -23.32% YTD

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $253.52, to imply a decrease of -13.09% or -$38.2 in intraday trading. The ILMN share’s 52-week high remains $526.00, putting it -107.48% down since that peak but still an impressive -13.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $287.73. The company has a valuation of $46.82B, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 830.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Illumina Inc. (ILMN), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ILMN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) trade information

After registering a -13.09% downside in the latest session, Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 309.12 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -13.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.74%, and -19.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.32%. Short interest in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) saw shorts transact 1.71 million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Illumina Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) shares are -30.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.83% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -63.90% this quarter before falling -50.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.1 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.15 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $953 million and $1 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.20% before jumping 15.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 13.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

ILMN Dividends

Illumina Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Illumina Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s Major holders

Illumina Inc. insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.87% of the shares at 88.16% float percentage. In total, 87.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.63 million shares (or 13.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.37 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.86 million shares, or about 7.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.81 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Illumina Inc. (ILMN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.42 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.79 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.89 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 1.78 billion.