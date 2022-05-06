Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares stood at 5.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.32, to imply a decrease of -2.09% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The HBAN share’s 52-week high remains $17.79, putting it -33.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.98. The company has a valuation of $20.31B, with an average of 15.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HBAN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

After registering a -2.09% downside in the latest session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.91 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -2.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.22%, and -5.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.74%. Short interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw shorts transact 28.16 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Huntington Bancshares Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares are -16.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.63% against -4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.65 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.24 billion and $1.37 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.80% before jumping 20.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 29.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.15% annually.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 4.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.82%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated insiders hold 0.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.45% of the shares at 82.15% float percentage. In total, 81.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 160.44 million shares (or 11.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 129.12 million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.99 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 41.68 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $644.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.33 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 515.21 million.