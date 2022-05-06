How Much Is Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.56, to imply a decrease of -3.77% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The PLG share’s 52-week high remains $5.33, putting it -241.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $136.11M, with average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

After registering a -3.77% downside in the latest session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7500 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.99%, and -22.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.53%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.04, implying an increase of 48.68% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.48 and $3.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLG has been trading -130.13% off suggested target high and -58.97% from its likely low.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has its next earnings report out between July 13 and July 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. insiders hold 30.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.91% of the shares at 25.96% float percentage. In total, 17.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.07 million shares (or 11.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CQS (US), LLC with 0.88 million shares, or about 1.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.4 million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 6.19 million shares. This is just over 7.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 0.94 million.