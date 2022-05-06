Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -60.39% Year-To-Date

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.04, to imply a decrease of -0.86% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The GDYN share’s 52-week high remains $42.81, putting it -184.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.09. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.30 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.23%, and 6.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.39%.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) shares are -47.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.33% against 3.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $63.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.13 million and $41.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.40% before jumping 44.90% in the following quarter.

GDYN Dividends

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 37.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.24% of the shares at 102.25% float percentage. In total, 64.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.22 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $236.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Riverbridge Partners LLC with 3.26 million shares, or about 4.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $45.97 million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 45.76 million.