Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Is 11.04% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.35, to imply a decrease of -13.57% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The GANX share’s 52-week high remains $11.14, putting it -232.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.98. The company has a valuation of $47.18M, with average of 135.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GANX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) trade information

After registering a -13.57% downside in the latest session, Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.02 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -13.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.26%, and -12.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 84.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GANX has been trading -795.52% off suggested target high and -258.21% from its likely low.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gain Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) shares are -50.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.92% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.00% this quarter before falling -36.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $40k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5k and $89k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 700.00% before dropping -55.10% in the following quarter.

GANX Dividends

Gain Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gain Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)’s Major holders

Gain Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 30.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.05% of the shares at 18.77% float percentage. In total, 13.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenlight Capital, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 4.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. with 0.15 million shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.82 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 50000.0 shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10115.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 40460.0.