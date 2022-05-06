Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Down -16.17% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.91, to imply an increase of 0.77% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The FYBR share’s 52-week high remains $35.15, putting it -41.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.24. The company has a valuation of $6.33B, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 761.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FYBR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) trade information

After registering a 0.77% upside in the latest session, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.24 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.60%, and -13.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.17%. Short interest in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw shorts transact 7.17 million shares and set a 4.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.67, implying an increase of 47.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $116.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FYBR has been trading -365.68% off suggested target high and 3.65% from its likely low.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.49 billion.

FYBR Dividends

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s Major holders

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.33% of the shares at 96.96% float percentage. In total, 96.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ares Management Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 35.21 million shares (or 14.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $981.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Glendon Capital Management, LP with 20.9 million shares, or about 8.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $582.4 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.89 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $192.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.09 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 169.86 million.