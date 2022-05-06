For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Is Worth A Shot

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.82, to imply a decrease of -6.70% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The ATRA share’s 52-week high remains $20.04, putting it -193.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.31. The company has a valuation of $673.07M, with average of 982.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

After registering a -6.70% downside in the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.32 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -6.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.49%, and -26.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.73%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares are -63.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.61% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.00% this quarter before jumping 8.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 153.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $4.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.55 million and $3.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.20% before jumping 19.60% in the following quarter.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.87% of the shares at 102.44% float percentage. In total, 101.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.48 million shares (or 9.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $133.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Maverick Capital Ltd. with 7.86 million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $123.81 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.96 million shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 37.65 million.