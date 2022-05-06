Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -1.04% Loss

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.66, to imply an increase of 0.07% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The FL share’s 52-week high remains $66.71, putting it -124.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.36. The company has a valuation of $2.91B, with average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Foot Locker Inc. (FL), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give FL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.52.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

After registering a 0.07% upside in the latest session, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.81 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.04%, and 0.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.07%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.25, implying an increase of 8.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $61.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FL has been trading -105.66% off suggested target high and 22.45% from its likely low.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Foot Locker Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) shares are -42.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.60% against -1.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.40% this quarter before falling -57.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $2.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.05 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 179.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.86% annually.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Foot Locker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 4.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Foot Locker Inc. insiders hold 1.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.78% of the shares at 97.42% float percentage. In total, 95.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.75 million shares (or 13.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $582.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.31 million shares, or about 11.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $493.45 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Foot Locker Inc. (FL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 3.53 million shares. This is just over 3.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $157.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.95 million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about 128.91 million.