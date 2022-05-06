Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.08, to imply a decrease of -7.18% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The FLNC share’s 52-week high remains $39.40, putting it -290.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.59. The company has a valuation of $1.78B, with average of 1.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FLNC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

After registering a -7.18% downside in the last session, Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.91 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -7.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.67%, and -23.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.65%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.86, implying an increase of 63.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $53.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLNC has been trading -425.79% off suggested target high and -9.13% from its likely low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fluence Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares are -71.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -91.53% against 26.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 81.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $204.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $233.95 million.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fluence Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.56% of the shares at 62.58% float percentage. In total, 62.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PGIM Jennison Utility Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 1.06 million shares (or 1.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund with 0.8 million shares, or about 1.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.46 million.