Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Up 9.34% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.79, to imply a decrease of -3.55% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The GSM share’s 52-week high remains $11.25, putting it -65.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.66. The company has a valuation of $1.36B, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GSM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

After registering a -3.55% downside in the last session, Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.19 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.74%, and -6.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.34%. Short interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw shorts transact 1.73 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 51.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSM has been trading -106.19% off suggested target high and -106.19% from its likely low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ferroglobe PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares are -1.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,500.00% against 20.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 61.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ferroglobe PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Ferroglobe PLC insiders hold 48.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.30% of the shares at 63.04% float percentage. In total, 32.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rubric Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 5.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 4.01 million shares, or about 2.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $34.89 million.

We also have American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 1.82 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 10.16 million.