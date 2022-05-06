Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Dropped -57.62% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply a decrease of -6.52% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ENSC share’s 52-week high remains $17.12, putting it -1702.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.87. The company has a valuation of $23.44M, with average of 832.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

After registering a -6.52% downside in the last session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2800 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -6.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.32%, and -28.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.71%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 76.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENSC has been trading -321.05% off suggested target high and -321.05% from its likely low.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ensysce Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) shares are -57.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.92% against 0.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 million.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 67.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.92% of the shares at 42.40% float percentage. In total, 13.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HG Vora Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 10.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.3 million shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.42 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 90901.0, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 0.43 million.