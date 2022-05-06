Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Has Recovered 39.89% So Far, But Another -55.93% Loss Is Possible.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares stood at 2.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $181.14, to imply a decrease of -5.63% or -$10.8 in intraday trading. The ENPH share’s 52-week high remains $282.46, putting it -55.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $108.88. The company has a valuation of $24.92B, with an average of 3.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENPH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

After registering a -5.63% downside in the last session, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 192.90 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -5.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.14%, and -14.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.98%. Short interest in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw shorts transact 4.41 million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $226.81, implying an increase of 20.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $165.00 and $307.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENPH has been trading -69.48% off suggested target high and 8.91% from its likely low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enphase Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares are -23.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.08% against 21.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.60% this quarter before jumping 16.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $396.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $408.11 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $264.84 million and $292.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.70% before jumping 39.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 7.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.74% annually.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enphase Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Enphase Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.85% of the shares at 75.58% float percentage. In total, 73.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.93 million shares (or 10.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.09 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.87 million shares, or about 10.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.08 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.42 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $513.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.83 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 423.89 million.