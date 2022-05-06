Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Is Worth A Gamble At $19.61

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.61, to imply a decrease of -1.93% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The EDR share’s 52-week high remains $35.28, putting it -79.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.81. The company has a valuation of $9.56B, with average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.42.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

After registering a -1.93% downside in the latest session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.56 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.77%, and -30.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.68%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.08, implying an increase of 45.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDR has been trading -129.47% off suggested target high and -27.49% from its likely low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) shares are -19.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.15% against 14.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.33 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.16 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.07 billion and $1.11 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.60% before jumping 4.70% in the following quarter.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.00% of the shares at 100.01% float percentage. In total, 99.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 91.98 million shares (or 33.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 21.04 million shares, or about 7.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $734.04 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 6.13 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $213.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.13 million, or 1.50% of the shares, all valued at about 144.04 million.