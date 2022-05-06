Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS): Is This The Time To Buy?

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.69, to imply a decrease of -4.85% or -$1.97 in intraday trading. The DOCS share’s 52-week high remains $107.79, putting it -178.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.34. The company has a valuation of $7.90B, with an average of 1.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Doximity Inc. (DOCS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DOCS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

After registering a -4.85% downside in the last session, Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.73 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.05%, and -27.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.82%. Short interest in Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) saw shorts transact 5.99 million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.17, implying an increase of 42.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $81.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DOCS has been trading -109.36% off suggested target high and -42.16% from its likely low.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $86.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.26 million.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Doximity Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Doximity Inc. insiders hold 1.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.67% of the shares at 69.67% float percentage. In total, 68.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.98 million shares (or 14.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $750.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 10.07 million shares, or about 9.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $504.97 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Doximity Inc. (DOCS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 4.93 million shares. This is just over 4.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $246.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.61 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 130.83 million.